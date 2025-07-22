Menu
Tanner Scott headshot

Tanner Scott Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 5:14pm

The Dodgers placed Scott on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with left elbow inflammation.

The fact that the team is labeling Scott's injury as "inflammation" suggests the southpaw didn't suffer any structural damage during his outing Monday, but it will still cause him to remain out until at least early August. Alexis Diaz will come up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the open spot in Los Angeles' bullpen, and closing duties will likely be handed to Kirby Yates or Alex Vesia going forward.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
