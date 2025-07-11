Tarik Skubal News: Hit hard in uncharacteristic loss

Skubal (10-3) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in the 12-3 loss to Seattle.

Skubal kept the Mariners in check early but ran into trouble in the fifth, surrendering a two-run homer to Julio Rodríguez as part of a three-run frame that ended his day. It marked the ace's shortest outing since April 20 and just the fourth time all season he's allowed more than three earned runs. Despite the setback, the left-hander still owns a stellar 2.23 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 153 strikeouts through 121 innings this season.