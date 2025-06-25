Tarik Skubal News: Overcomes shaky start for win

Skubal (9-2) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings in an 11-4 victory over the A's. He struck out eight.

For the second straight trip to the mound, Skubal had his routine disrupted by a pregame rain delay, and the left-handed ace served up two-run homers to Brent Rooker in the first inning and Denzel Clarke in the second -- the first long balls he's coughed up since May 20. Skubal found his focus after that though, breezing through the next four frames before exiting after 97 pitches (65 strikes). The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner hasn't been tagged for a loss since April 2, a streak he'll look to keep intact in his next outing, which is lined up to come at home this weekend against the Twins.