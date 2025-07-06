Tarik Skubal News: Rips through Guardians

Skubal did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning victory over Cleveland. He gave up three hits over seven shutout frames while striking out 10.

Skubal was his usual dominant self but the Tigers couldn't get him the win after being shut down by Gavin Williams, who threw six shutout innings. Skubal has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight outings, producing a ridiculous 1.12 ERA and 69:7 K:BB during that stretch. He threw 66 of 93 pitches for strikes Sunday and racked up 20 whiffs, with 14 coming via the changeup. Skubal is defending his 2024 AL Cy Young with another impressive campaign; he now owns a 2.02 ERA with a 148:14 K:BB across 116 frames. He's lined up for a home matchup against the Mariners next weekend.