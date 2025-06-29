Tarik Skubal News: Shuts down Twins

Skubal (10-2) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out 13 over seven shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Twins.

Skubal had one of his best starts of the year -- this was second only to his two-hit shutout versus the Guardians on May 25. He also matched his season-high 13 strikeouts from that outing. Skubal has kept runs off the board in seven of his 17 starts this season, and he went a perfect 5-0 with seven runs allowed over 33.1 innings in June. For the season, he has a 2.15 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 138:14 K:BB across 109 innings, numbers even better than his Cy Young campaign from 2024. The superstar southpaw is lined up for a road start in Cleveland in his next outing.