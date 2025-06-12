Tarik Skubal News: Sparkles in victory

Skubal (7-2) worked seven shutout frames, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out six to pick up the win during Thursday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Skubal has been as dominant as a pitcher can be lately and that continued Thursday night after seven more shutout innings. The Tigers ace has surrendered just one run over his last four starts, all lasting seven innings or more. The 28-year-old did walk a batter for the first time since May 20, but that doesn't detract from the eye-popping combined numbers from his last four starts: 30.2 innings, 0.29 ERA, 15 hits, 32 K. Skubal is next slated to start face the Pirates next Wednesday.