Taylor Clarke News: Tagged for four runs
Clarke allowed four runs on five hits and one walk with no strikeouts over one-third of an inning in Tuesday's 10-2 loss against the Yankees.
The right-hander entered in relief of Noah Cameron with two outs and a runner on in the sixth inning, but quickly unraveled, surrendering a flurry of hits that allowed the inherited runner to score along with four more runs of his own. Clarke entered Tuesday with a stellar 1.29 ERA and 0.43 WHIP, but those marks ballooned to 3.77 and 0.84, respectively, after the rough outing, bringing his season total to 14.1 innings.
