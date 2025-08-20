Trammell's availability heading into Wednesday had been in some question after he landed hard on a catch in the outfield during the ninth inning of Tuesday's 1-0 loss, but he received clearance to enter the lineup for the series finale. However, Trammell departed from the contest without logging a plate appearance, as he made hard contact with the wall while pursuing a Dillon Dingler deep fly to center field that fell in for a triple. The Astros should have an update on the nature and severity of Trammell's injury later Wednesday.