Taylor Trammell News: Collects trio of hits

Trammell went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a two-RBI double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-3 win over Seattle.

Trammell got off to a slow start with Houston this season, going 5-for-35 (.143) with 14 strikeouts before Sunday's outburst. The outfielder notched his second long ball of the campaign, tagging Bryan Woo for a solo shot in the sixth inning. While Trammell has never hit above .200 in an MLB season, his three-hit performance could be enough to spark a hot streak.