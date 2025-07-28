Taylor Walls News: Pops rare homer

Walls went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Reds.

Walls has retaken the starting shortstop role with Ha-Seong Kim (back) on the injured list, starting each of the last seven games. He has been surprisingly productive in that span, recording six RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Walls also went yard Sunday for the fourth time this season, his first home run since July 6.