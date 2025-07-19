Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Taylor Ward headshot

Taylor Ward News: Goes yard to begin second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 6:08am

Ward went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

The ball was flying out of Citizens Bank Park, with the two teams combining for six homers, but Ward's was the biggest as he took Tanner Banks deep in the seventh inning to break open a 4-4 tie. Ward is up to 22 home runs on the year, three shy of the career high he set in 2024, and after battling the BABIP demons to begin the season, he's slashing .273/.382/.482 since June 14 with 16 runs and 21 RBI in 29 contests.

Taylor Ward
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now