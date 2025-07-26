Taylor Ward News: Opens scoring in loss

Ward went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Ward opened the scoring with a second-inning blast off George Kirby. This was Ward's fourth homer over the last 13 games, a stretch in which he's hitting .275 (14-for-51) with five doubles and 16 RBI. The outfielder is now one away from matching his career-best homer total from last year (25). He's added a .233/.307/.489 slash line, 77 RBI, 57 runs scored, 25 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases across 103 contests this season as a fixture in the heart of the Angels' order.