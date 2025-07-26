Teoscar Hernandez News: Belts another homer at Fenway

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to Boston.

Hernandez hit one of two homers off star hurler Garrett Crochet in the first inning, launching a 387-foot solo shot to left field. It was the second straight contest during which Hernandez has gone deep following a 19-game homerless stretch. Per Dodger Insider, the long ball was Hernandez's 16th career homer at Fenway Park -- that's the most he's hit at any stadium aside from Rogers Centre and Dodger Stadium, both of which have been home parks for the slugger at some point in his career.