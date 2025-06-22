Thairo Estrada Injury: Absence continuing Sunday
Estrada (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Estrada will sit for a fifth straight game as he continues to manage a bruised right hand. The veteran infielder said Saturday that he doesn't believe he'll require a stint on the injured list, but he could still end up on the shelf if his absence extends much longer. Kyle Farmer will man the keystone Sunday for Colorado.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now