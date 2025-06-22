Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Thairo Estrada headshot

Thairo Estrada Injury: Absence continuing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 22, 2025 at 11:58am

Estrada (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Estrada will sit for a fifth straight game as he continues to manage a bruised right hand. The veteran infielder said Saturday that he doesn't believe he'll require a stint on the injured list, but he could still end up on the shelf if his absence extends much longer. Kyle Farmer will man the keystone Sunday for Colorado.

Thairo Estrada
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now