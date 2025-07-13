Menu
Thairo Estrada Injury: Absence continuing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 9:51am

Estrada (thumb) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Estrada suffered the thumb injury in Monday's loss to the Red Sox and will head into the All-Star break having sat out five straight games. The 29-year-old seemed to have avoided a serious injury when he had X-rays come back negative, so he should be good to go for the start of the second half Friday versus Minnesota.

