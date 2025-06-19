Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Thairo Estrada headshot

Thairo Estrada Injury: Remains out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 19, 2025 at 7:57am

Estrada (hand) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Nationals.

Estrada will miss a second straight start after exiting Tuesday's 10-6 win when he was hit by a pitch on the right hand. He will be hoping to return to the lineup when the Rockies return home Friday to begin a series against the Diamondbacks. Orlando Arcia will handle second base and bat eighth Thursday.

Thairo Estrada
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now