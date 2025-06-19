Thairo Estrada Injury: Remains out Thursday
Estrada (hand) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Nationals.
Estrada will miss a second straight start after exiting Tuesday's 10-6 win when he was hit by a pitch on the right hand. He will be hoping to return to the lineup when the Rockies return home Friday to begin a series against the Diamondbacks. Orlando Arcia will handle second base and bat eighth Thursday.
