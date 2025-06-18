Thairo Estrada Injury: Suffers hand bruise

Estrada went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Nationals, but he was removed from the game with a right hand contusion after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The second baseman took Michael Soroka deep in the second inning for Estrada's first homer of the season, and the first of seven for the Rockies to tie a franchise record. Colorado held a 7-1 lead when he was replaced by pinch runner Orlando Arcia, and X-rays taken after the game came back negative, but the team is likely to be cautious with Estrada given that he missed the first two months of the season with a fractured right wrist.