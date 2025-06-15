Thairo Estrada News: Piling up multi-hit performances

Estrada went 2-for-5 with a run scored Sunday against Atlanta.

Estrada singled in his final two plate appearances of the game, giving him his third multi-hit effort in his last four starts. His Rockies' debut was delayed until May 30 due to a wrist injury, but he's hit primarily second and cleanup across his 14 starts since. Estrada is hitting a solid .267 in 62 plate appearances, also tallying seven RBI and five runs scored.