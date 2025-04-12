Tim Herrin News: Earns second win

Herrin (2-0) allowed one hit over 1.1 innings to pick up the win in Friday's 7-0 victory over the Royals.

Starter Tanner Bibee was pulled after giving up a fourth walk with two outs and Cleveland leading, 3-0, in the fifth inning, paving the way for Herrin to vulture the win. The reliever has two wins and two holds over six appearances, allowing one run while striking out five over five innings. Herrin sparkled for the Guardians in 2024, posting a 1.92 ERA over 75 outings (fifth in MLB). The lefty typically pitches when the Guardians are leading and/or to get out of trouble created by another pitcher.