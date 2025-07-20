Tim Hill News: Registers 10th hold

Hill earned a hold against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Hill handled the eighth inning Sunday, throwing 10 of 11 pitches for strikes and working around a one-out single to set up closer Devin Williams with a two-run lead. The left-handed Hill is up to 10 holds on the campaign, his most since the 2021 season when he was with San Diego. Five of those holds have come over his past 11 outings, a span in which he's recorded a 2.31 ERA with a 7:1 K:BB across 11.2 frames.