TJ Friedl News: Collects three hits

Friedl went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI single and two runs scored during Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Twins.

Friedl's hot stretch at the plate continued Thursday, notching at least one hit for the eighth time in his last nine games. The outing marked his seventh appearance with at least three hits. Since the start of June, Friedl is 15-for-59 (.254) with four home runs, 13 runs scored, 10 RBI and a 10:10 BB:K.