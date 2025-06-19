Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Collects three hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Friedl went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI single and two runs scored during Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Twins.

Friedl's hot stretch at the plate continued Thursday, notching at least one hit for the eighth time in his last nine games. The outing marked his seventh appearance with at least three hits. Since the start of June, Friedl is 15-for-59 (.254) with four home runs, 13 runs scored, 10 RBI and a 10:10 BB:K.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now