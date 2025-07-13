TJ Friedl News: Finds power stroke during win

Friedl went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Friedl filled up the box score in a much-needed strong showing, opening the scoring with a lead-off home run, his first long ball since June 13. The 29-year-old had been quiet at the plate this month, entering Saturday just 7-for-38 (.184) with one RBI in the month of July. Despite the slump, Friedl remains locked into the top of Cincinnati's lineup and could carry momentum forward after this encouraging performance.