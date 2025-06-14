TJ Friedl News: Power surge continues

Friedl went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Tigers.

Friedl briefly tied that game at 1-1 with a third-inning home run. The long ball was his eighth of the season and fourth in the last seven games. Friedl may be in rebound-player-of-the-year territory after an injury-marred 2024 when he posted a .690 OPS. He has career highs in average (.294), on-base percentage (.384) and OPS (.832) through 66 games.