Tom Cosgrove News: Sent back to minors

The Cubs optioned Cosgrove to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Cosgrove was brought up from the minors Friday to replace Caleb Thielbar (paternity) but will now head back to Iowa to clear space on the active roster for Cade Horton. Cosgrove has given up just one run in four innings with the Cubs this season and is a candidate to return to Chicago later in the year whenever the big club needs a fresh bullpen arm.