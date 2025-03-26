Fantasy Baseball
Tom Murphy headshot

Tom Murphy Injury: Lands on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

The Giants placed Murphy (back) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Murphy was diagnosed with a mid-back disc herniation in February and was expected to miss Opening Day for much of spring training, but his placement on the 60-day IL will ensure that he remains out until at least late May. While Murphy works his way back, Sam Huff will fill in as the backup catcher behind Patrick Bailey, and Christian Koss will claim the open spot on the 40-man roster.

Tom Murphy
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
