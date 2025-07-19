Tommy Edman News: Cranks 11th homer
Edman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Brewers.
Edman ended a brutal slump at the plate -- he was 0-for-26 across his last seven games. The utility player also hadn't homered since June 15, going 23 contests without a long ball while hitting .154 with four doubles in that span. Edman is now slashing .224/.279/.401 with 11 homers, 40 RBI, 41 runs scored and three stolen bases over 298 plate appearances. He continues to fill a near-everyday role when healthy, and he's currently splitting time between third base (versus righties) and second base (versus lefties).
