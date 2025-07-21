Tommy Kahnle News: Pitches better Monday

Kahnle tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Pirates.

After a brutal stretch of three games in which he allowed nine earned runs while retiring only three batters, Kahnle looked better Monday. Prior to the rough patch, the veteran righty had a 2.84 ERA, and he posted a sub-3.00 ERA each of the last two seasons. Kahnle's ERA is still sitting at an uncharacteristically high 4.73 this year, but he can whittle it down if he strings together a few more positive outings.