Tommy Nance News: Clears waivers

The Blue Jays outrighted Nance to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday after he cleared waivers.

Nance was cast off the 40-man roster shortly before Opening Day after failing to win a spot in the Blue Jays' season-opening bullpen. He opened the 2024 season in the San Diego organization but didn't see big-league action until after he was acquired by Toronto in August. He proceeded to turn in a 4.09 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB over 22 innings out of the Blue Jays bullpen.