Tommy Nance News: Pushed off 40-man roster

The Blue Jays designated Nance for assignment Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Nance was unable to secure a spot in the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen after logging a 5.06 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in 5.1 innings in Grapefruit League play. He'll end up being squeezed off the 40-man roster as the Blue Jays clear a spot in the bullpen for right-hander Jacob Barnes, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.