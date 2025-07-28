Tommy Pham News: Hits in seven straight

Pham went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI on Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Pham briefly looked to be losing his role in the outfield to Jack Suwinski, but Sunday marked his fifth straight start. He has at least one knock in each of those contests and has a seven-game hitting streak in total. In that span, Pham has gone 10-for-25 with three doubles, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored.