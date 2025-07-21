Tommy Pham News: Out for second straight game
Pham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
The Pirates haven't indicated that Pham is dealing with an injury, but his absence from the lineup is curious after he also went unused in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox. Jack Suwinski will draw another start in left field in place of Pham, who has gone 2-for-13 with a solo home run over his last three contests.
