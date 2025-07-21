Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tommy Pham headshot

Tommy Pham News: Out for second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Pham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

The Pirates haven't indicated that Pham is dealing with an injury, but his absence from the lineup is curious after he also went unused in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox. Jack Suwinski will draw another start in left field in place of Pham, who has gone 2-for-13 with a solo home run over his last three contests.

Tommy Pham
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now