Tomoyuki Sugano News: Picks up eighth win
Sugano (8-5) earned the win Sunday over the Rockies, allowing a run on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.
It was an impressive outing from Sugano, who matched a season-high with his eight strikeouts while allowing a lone run on a Warming Bernabel homer in the second inning. It's the second quality start in three outings since the All-Star break for Sugano. The 35-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.38 with a 1.33 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB across 20 starts (109 innings) this season. Sugano's currently scheduled to face the Cubs on the road his next time out.
