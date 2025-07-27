Travis Adams News: Struggles in long relief

Adams (1-1) took the loss Sunday against Washington, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Adams ate some innings for the Twins during a bullpen game, throwing 83 pitches despite being lit up. The outing marked Adams' fourth of the 2025 campaign, and his second allowing five runs. Overall, Adams has an 8.03 ERA in 12.1 innings. With Bailey Ober (hip) set to return from the injured list soon, Adams' stay in the big leagues could be coming to an end.