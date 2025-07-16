Travis Bazzana Injury: Returning to Double-A action Friday
Double-A Akron is expected to reinstate Bazzana (oblique) from the 7-day injured list Friday, SI.com reports.
Bazzana has been out of action with Akron since mid-May due to a right oblique strain, but he was cleared to resume a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 5. Through the first seven contests of his rehab assignment, Bazzana has gone 4-for-18 with two doubles, eight walks, seven runs, two RBI and one stolen base. The 22-year-old infielder posted a .795 OPS to go with four home runs and eight steals in 33 games for Akron before landing on the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now