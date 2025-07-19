Travis Bazzana News: Two hits in return

Bazzana went 2-for-4 for Double-A Akron on Friday.

Bazzana, who was activated off the 7-day injured list Friday, started at second base and batted leadoff. He played nine innings in the field before being pinch hit for in the 10th and final frame. He missed the last two months with an oblique injury, which has naturally put a crimp in the development of the first-overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. Second base at the major-league level is an unsettled spot that Bazzana is expected to fill when he's ready.