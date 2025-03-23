Trayce Thompson News: Reassigned to Triple-A

Thompson was reassigned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Thompson will begin the 2025 campaign in Worcester, as expected when he signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in February. The outfielder batted .278 with six home runs, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases over 36 at-bats in 19 games during an impressive spring with Boston.