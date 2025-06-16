Trea Turner News: Clubs eighth homer

Turner went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Marlins.

The Philadelphia shortstop took Miami starter Sandy Alcantara deep on the game's second pitch to notch his 18th career leadoff homer. Turner also tallied another RBI on a single in the seventh to stretch his team's lead to 3-1. The 31-year-old has been carrying the Phillies' offense this month, as he's now batting .328 (19-for-58) with three homers, 13 runs scored, eight RBI and five steals across 14 June games.