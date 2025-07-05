Trea Turner News: Continues collecting hits

Turner went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

The 32-year-old star shortstop tallied multiple hits for the third time in his past four games, also extending his hitting streak to five outings. Turner was batting just .245 and slugging .316 as of April 26, but he's found a groove over the past two months or so. Across his last 62 contests, Turner is hitting .322 (84-for-261) with 10 home runs, 14 doubles, two triples, 47 runs scored and 16 stolen bases as Philadelphia's everyday leadoff man.