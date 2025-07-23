Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Trent Grisham headshot

Trent Grisham News: Leading off in third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Grisham will start in center field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Grisham has produced a .949 OPS so far this month, and manager Aaron Boone will reward him by including him in the lineup as the leadoff man for a third consecutive matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Chris Bassitt). The outfielder had seemingly moved into more of a part-time role against righties in recent weeks, but Grisham could see more opportunities while Jasson Dominguez -- who has gone 0-for-16 with six strikeouts in his last four games -- continues to slump.

Trent Grisham
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now