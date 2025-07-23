Trent Grisham News: Leading off in third straight game

Grisham will start in center field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Grisham has produced a .949 OPS so far this month, and manager Aaron Boone will reward him by including him in the lineup as the leadoff man for a third consecutive matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Chris Bassitt). The outfielder had seemingly moved into more of a part-time role against righties in recent weeks, but Grisham could see more opportunities while Jasson Dominguez -- who has gone 0-for-16 with six strikeouts in his last four games -- continues to slump.