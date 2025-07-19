Trent Grisham News: Swats late grand slam
Grisham went 2-for-5 with one double, one home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-9 win over Atlanta.
Grisham crushed a go-ahead grand slam off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning to lift his team to victory. The center fielder has been a surprise contributor for the Yankees in 2025, posting a .255/.357/.476 slash line with 26 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 81 games after holding an OPS below .700 in each of the past three seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now