Trenton Brooks News: Idle against righty

Brooks is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

The left-handed-hitting Brooks was on the bench for the final two games of the Padres' series in Washington over the weekend while the Nationals sent lefties to the hill, but he'll be absent from the lineup Monday versus Marlins righty Eury Perez. Since getting called up from Triple-A El Paso on June 15, Brooks is slashing just .158/.200/.289 over 40 plate appearances, and he could soon be at risk of losing his roster spot.