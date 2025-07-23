Trenton Brooks News: Losing out on starts

Brooks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

The left-handed-hitting Brooks is on the bench for the fifth straight game and the third straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher. At this point, the Padres appear content to use the designated-hitter spot to rotate multiple everyday players rather than leaning on Brooks in the strong side of a platoon. Brooks has posted a weak .154/.195/.282 slash line in 41 plate appearances since getting called up from Triple-A El Paso on June 15.