Trevor Larnach News: Back in action Sunday

Larnach (hand) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Larnach didn't start in either of the first two games of the series after being scratched ahead of Friday's 17-6 loss due to a bruised right hand, but he's made enough improvement after a couple days off to give it a go for the series finale. The 28-year-old heads into Sunday's contest in the midst of a bit of a lull at the dish; he's slashed .176/.275/.353 with one home run, five RBI and four additional runs over his last 11 games.