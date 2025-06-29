Trevor Larnach News: Getting night off against Skubal

Larnach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Larnach had started in each of the Twins' last seven games, but he'll take a seat along with fellow left-handed hitters Matt Wallner and Kody Clemens while Minnesota adds more right-handed bats to the lineup to counter Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal. With Larnach and Wallner on the bench, Ryan Jeffers will get a day off from catching to serve as the Twins' designated hitter, and Harrison Bader and Willi Castro will pick up starts at the corner-outfield spots.