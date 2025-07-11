Trevor Larnach News: Goes yard in victory
Larnach went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Larnach's 13th home run of the season came in the fourth inning against All-Star right-hander Paul Skenes, which is certainly no easy feat. Although the lefty-hitting Larnach tends to struggle versus southpaws, he's been quite effective against righties this year. Through 259 at-bats versus right-handed pitching, Larnach is hitting .270 with 12 homers, 12 doubles and 35 RBI.
