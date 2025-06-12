Trevor Larnach News: Idle against lefty

Larnach is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

The left-handed-hitting Larnach will hit the bench while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for Texas. Larnach is slashing just .167/.211/.259 (29 wRC+) in 57 plate appearances versus lefties this season, and the Twins could limit his exposure to same-handed pitching moving forward now that the team has all of its key outfielders healthy again.