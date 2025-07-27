Trevor Megill News: Nabs win

Megill allowed one hit and no walks with one strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against Miami.

Megill wound up with the win Sunday after Blake Perkins delivered a walkoff single in the bottom half of the ninth frame. The closer has 23 saves on the season, and he's a few days from finishing a near-perfect month. In seven appearances during July, Megill has allowed just two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. On the year, Megill has a 2.21 ERA across 36.2 innings.