Trevor Richards News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

The Royals designated Richards for assignment Wednesday.

Kansas City will swap Richards out of its bullpen for a fresh right-handed arm in Jonathan Bowlan, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. After receiving a promotion to the big club Saturday, Richards appeared in three contests and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers, Richards will have the option of electing free agency if he doesn't wish to report back to Omaha.

Trevor Richards
Kansas City Royals
