The only run Rogers allowed came on a Willy Adames home run in the first inning. The veteran southpaw was otherwise dominant, surrendering just four singles. Rogers' campaign has been among the best stories in MLB; after posting an ERA no better than 4.00 over his previous three seasons, he's at a minuscule 1.39 ERA across 14 starts spanning 90.1 innings. Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, that mark is the lowest by any Baltimore pitcher through 14 starts in a season, besting Jim Palmer's 1.51 mark in 1975.