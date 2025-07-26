Trevor Rogers News: Throws seven scoreless in win

Rogers (4-1) earned the win against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Rogers was handed a big lead and made the most of it, throwing 65 of 96 pitches for strikes while retiring 14 straight hitters at one point. The 27-year-old has now allowed just three earned runs over four consecutive quality starts in July and has yet to give up more than three earned runs in any of his eight outings this season. He'll carry a 1.49 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB over 48.1 innings into a road test with the Cubs next week.